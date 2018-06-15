Sunderland housing group providing homes for veterans

A Sunderland housing group has teamed up with a veterans’ charity to offer homes to heroes.

Twenty military veterans and their families have found permanent homes in the city following the successful collaboration between Gentoo and Veterans in Crisis Sunderland.

We have managed to get homeless veterans off the streets in no time at all Gerard Fowler

The charity group works to identify and support veterans who are homeless, have alcohol or drug dependencies, mental health issues or who suffer social isolation through signposting and advice services.

Through the partnership, individuals in need of housing or rehoming are referred to Gentoo from the group and are able to view and apply for available properties throughout Sunderland.

Most recently a 68-year-old veteran was handed the keys to his new home, having previously been staying at the Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge Lifehouse when he found himself homeless.

Through the collaboration, Gentoo were not only able to provide him a property, but also items to furnish it and make it feel like home.

The veteran, who didn’t want to be named, said: “This has changed my life, I was homeless until I was helped by Veterans in Crisis Sunderland. From then, within weeks I had a home to call my own, I am absolutely over the moon.”

Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director (Operations) at Gentoo, said: “This is a great example of how partnership working can help tackle homelessness in our city.

“Our veterans are heroes in their own right and we are delighted to be working with Veterans in Crisis Sunderland to provide them with a safe place to call home, helping to put people on the path to a brighter future.”

Gerard Fowler, founder of the charity, said: “The partnership between Veterans in Crisis in Sunderland and Gentoo is getting stronger by the day. They are a constant support for the veterans of Sunderland and the outcomes of the collaboration have been brilliant. We have managed to get homeless veterans off the streets in no time at all.”

Gentoo holds a Silver Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, which acknowledges the work companies do to support military personnel.

Veterans or ex-military personnel who are homeless or need support can contact Veterans in Crisis Sunderland by calling 07398 916590 or email info@veteransincrisis.co.uk.