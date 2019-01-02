Sunderland housing association Gentoo appoints new chief executive

Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo has welcomed a new chief executive at the beginning of 2019.

Nigel Wilson will lead its executive team and 1,200-strong workforce.

Nigel Wilson, new Chief Executive Officer of Gentoo Group (centre), with Louise Bassett, Executive Director of Corporate Services (left), Graham Gowland, Executive Director of Property (middle left), Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director of Operations (middle right) and Caroline Wallace, Interim Executive Director of Finance (right)

He succeeds David Jepson, who stepped down as interim chief executive in December.

Formerly chief executive of Wythenshawe Community Housing Group in Manchester, Nigel has had a 30-year career in social housing.

He started his career as a housing officer and worked his way up to a leadership position after having roles in tenant participation and resident engagement before specialising in new business and regeneration.

Nigel is one of a number of senior appointments to the group and its board, following Carol Long joining the board in the autumn and Pete Lenehan set to take up the executive director of finance post in February.

Keith Loraine OBE, Gentoo Group’s chairman, said: “This is a very exciting time for Gentoo and I am thrilled to welcome Nigel to lead our fantastic team.

“I am confident that a Chief Executive of his calibre and experience will continue the great work Gentoo Group does to make a positive difference to the lives of its customers.”

Mr Wilson said: “I am delighted to be starting the New Year at Gentoo.

“I have been working with the team over the last few months and have been really inspired by everyone’s commitment to delivering great services to our customers.

"It has achieved so much over the years and this success is something that I want to build on.

“Sunderland is a fantastic city with an ambitious vision for its future. I am looking forward to getting to know it and its people.”

Gentoo Group manages 29,000 social housing properties in Sunderland.

Its commercial arm, Gentoo Homes, is a profit for purpose business that builds more than 200 homes per year for private sale and to deliver the group’s affordable housing programme.