Sunderland hotel guest has lucky escape when fire breaks out in room

A guest at a Sunderland hotel had a lucky escape this morning when a fire broke out in a bedroom.

Fire crews from three stations were called to the Travel Lodge in the city's Low Row at 6.15am after packaging fell onto a lit candle and caught fire.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the guest on the second floor managed to put out the flames before the arrival of the firefighters.

However, she warned the situation could have been a lot worse and warned people to take care with candles, especially now the mornings and evenings are getting darker.

Firefighters from Sunderland central, Marley Park and Farringdon stations were called to the hotel after the alarm was raised and made sure the room was safe and the rest of the building was not affected.

The fire caused damage to a mirror and a desk in the room, along with some smoke damage.

