Sunderland honours servicemen and women as latest stones unveiled at Veteran’s Walk

Dozens of people have paid tribute to veterans from across the North East with a special event in a Sunderland park.

The latest section of the Veterans’ Walk in Mowbray Park was unveiled to the public today.

From left: Rob Deverson, Coun David Snowdon and Tom Cuthbertson.

Crowds gathered at the site to pay tribute to all those who have served, and the latest section was officially unveiled by the Deputy Mayor of Sunderland, Coun David Snowdon.

Another 42 names on 35lb granite flagstones were unveiled to honour members of the the armed forces who have served or is still serving, and includes the Merchant Navy.

The stones have been bought by family members and some of them have the veteran’s ashes buried underneath.

The walk is now 100ft long behind the park’s Memorial Wall and the latest additions take the total to 250 names.

Two of the standard bearers at the Veterans' Walk unveiling.

And, flagstones not only bear the names and regiments of personnel from across Sunderland, but the rest of the North East and even the country.

In November 2016, the Veterans’ Walk campaign laid its first granite stones to honour all personnel who have served their country in any way.

The project is run by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008 and local businessman Rob Deverson.

Rob and Nathan’s dad, Tom Cuthbertson, took part in the ceremony to showcase the latest part of the walk and thanked everyone for continuing to support it.

Veterans among those who go along to the ceremony.

The walk is around the Memorial Wall and it is hoped eventually all 2,000-plus flagstones will be in place.

Mr Cuthbertson said: “The walk is an act of commemoration for anyone who served, past and present.

“In time, we hope to have the walk alongside the whole side of the Memorial Wall.”

As well as family and friends, regimental standard bearers, a buglwr and a bagpiper also took part in the unveiling ceremony.

The wall is also supporting three charities, Sunderland’s Brothers In Arms, SSAFA and Sunderland Armed Forces Network.

A reception was held at the Gunners Club following the unveiling of the stones.