Have your say

A burst water main has caused dozens of homes in part of Sunderland to be left without water this morning.

The burst in Phoenix Road, Pennywell, was reported at about 7am.

Northumbrian Water engineers are on site and carrying out a repair.

It is believed neighbouring streets, including Sapphire Road and Fletcher Close, are also without water.

Northumbrian Water says supplies are expected to be restored by about 9.30am.