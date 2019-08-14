Sunderland home remains cordoned off after 'significant subsidence' in city street

A safety cordon remains in place around a Sunderland home following subsidence in the area.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 14:24

Sunderland City Council confirmed that it is continuing to work alongside the home owners following the incident, which emerged over the weekend.

A house Broomshields Avenue was affected by subsidence, with the home’s driveway and front garden visibly sunken below street level.

A silver Mercedes, parked in the property’s drive alongside a blue car, had gone nearly a foot into the ground and remained in the same state yesterday.

A resident of the street, who did not wish to be named, said “two or three” houses were previously demolished at the bottom of the street due to a similar problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The property remains cordoned off to the public.
The driveway of the home on Broomshields Avenue, Sunderland.
The alarm was raised on Saturday, August 10.
Residents were without gas and water for most of Sunday, August 11,.