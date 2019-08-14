Sunderland home remains cordoned off after 'significant subsidence' in city street
A safety cordon remains in place around a Sunderland home following subsidence in the area.
Sunderland City Council confirmed that it is continuing to work alongside the home owners following the incident, which emerged over the weekend.
A house Broomshields Avenue was affected by subsidence, with the home’s driveway and front garden visibly sunken below street level.
A silver Mercedes, parked in the property’s drive alongside a blue car, had gone nearly a foot into the ground and remained in the same state yesterday.
A resident of the street, who did not wish to be named, said “two or three” houses were previously demolished at the bottom of the street due to a similar problem.