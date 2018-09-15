Sunderland hit-and-run victim 'critical but stable' after incident on Chester Road

A woman who was was airlifted to hospital following a hit-and-run incident in Sunderland has been described as in a critical but stable condition by police.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that investigations are still ongoing into the incident where the 26-year-old was hit by what they believed was a pick-up truck in Chester Road yesterday.

The incident happened at around 3.26pm and police say the truck did not stop.

The woman was taken to hospital by Great North East Air Ambulance.

Police said a witness reported that the pedestrian may have been a victim of a theft in the moments before the collision.

The force has issued a witness appeal.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries still ongoing.

"The woman is described as being in a critical but stable condition."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 673 14/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





