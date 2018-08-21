Sunderland historic landmark to help stage one of the region's biggest battle re-enactments

Hylton Castle in Sunderland will provide the backdrop for a weekend of historic re-enactment.

The English Civil War will be brought to life in the city during the August Bank Holiday weekend, including The Battle for Sunderland.

What life was like at camp.

A cast and crew of more than 300 people from the English Civil War Society will take part in the two-day event on Sunday and Monday, August 26 and 27, setting up rival camps in the castle grounds.

The battle re-enactment, which will be one of the largest ever staged in this part of the country, is the latest in a series of community engagement events held within the grounds of the 14th Century castle.

Sunderland City Council and a Heritage Lottery Fund £4.2m restoration project have an on-going project for returning the castle and grounds to the centre of community.

Funded by the City Council's North Area Committee and organised by local Voluntary Sector Organisation Sunderland North Community Business Centre, the free two-day event presented by the English Civil War Society will include cavalry, artillery and infantry displays, along with demonstrations of horsemanship, stunts and cannon firing.

On the battle field.

Coun Denny Wilson, chairman of the North Area Committee, said: "The community led cultural heritage project to return Hylton Castle to life as a visitor attraction and local hub for education, training and volunteering opportunities is exciting for us all.

"We thought that staging this English Civil War battle re-enactment would be a great way of capturing the public’s imagination, and reminding everyone of the historical significance of the site and the continuing restoration work going on there."

Jemma Amer, from the buisness centre, said: "This will be the largest English Civil War Battle Re-enactment ever staged in the region.



"The English Civil War Society volunteers make history come to life, this is a must see event for all local people."

Andrew Newton, Director of the English Civil War Society, said: "We feel very privileged to be able to help tell the story of Sunderland’s importance to the Parliamentarian cause during the English Civil Wars.

Muskets at the ready or the battle re-enactment.

"Hylton Castle will make a wonderful back-drop to our displays, and our members are looking forward to making the event a huge success, as well as highlighting the beauty of the castle.

"I’m sure the roaring of the cannons and pounding of horses hooves, along with the colourful clash of weapons, will make ‘The Battle For Sunderland’ an August Bank Holiday to remember."

The programme for both days includes a Living History Village, from 11am to 4.30pm, with camp followers in period costume demonstrating the crafts and cookery used preparing troops for battle.

Between 11am and 1.45pm, the cavalry, infantry and artillery displays will be held showing uniforms and using replica weapons.

The English Civil War Society recreate some camp scenes.

And, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm will be the Battle for Sunderland, a battle re-enactment fought between the Parliamentarians and Royalists.

As well as all the action on the battlefield there will also be a funfair, stalls, face-painting and story-telling during the family fun days.

The women are doing the cooking.