Sunderland headteacher ‘thrilled’ with Ofsted report

A Wearside headteacher has spoken of her pride as her school is praised by Ofsted.

Celia Wright, headteacher at Sunningdale School, said the recent outstanding judgement by Ofsted is down to the hard work of everyone involved with the education of the children.

Education watchdogs went along to the Shaftoe Road school and were delighted with what they saw.

They said the Springwell school continues to be outstanding and there is a ‘deep commitment to every child’.

Mrs Wright, headteacher at the school, which is the sole specialist provider for primary and nursery children aged 2-11 years with profound, multiple and severe learning needs within Sunderland, couldn’t be happier.

She said: “I was thrilled to receive our second ‘outstanding’ judgement following our recent inspection.

“Everyone at Sunningdale is delighted and incredibly proud at achieving this wonderful accolade again.

“We have a great team of staff at Sunningdale who ensure all children make excellent progress and to have that acknowledged by an outside body like Ofsted is a fantastic reflection on the hard work put in by staff.

“We are also very fortunate to have the wonderful support of parents, professionals and also members of the local community who through their support continue to make a difference to our provision at Sunningdale so thank you to each and every one of them.

“We are all looking forward to celebrating our success with a big picnic for children, staff and parents in the school grounds after Easter, when the fine weather arrives.”

Sunningdale School was previously inspected in 2013 and hailed to be outstanding then.

Following their latest visit, inspectors said: “You and your leadership group are a very strong and cohesive team. You lead the school with passion and commitment.

“Importantly, you have secured the strong support of the other leaders and staff, who share your deep commitment to every child at Sunningdale.

“As a result of the school’s effective leadership and your colleagues’ successful work, pupils develop the positive attitudes, confidence and skills they need to learn well and make progress in all aspects of their development.”

They added: “Parents were unequivocally positive about the school’s work. The parents who spoke to inspectors highlighted the hard work and dedication of the whole staff team and the significant support you give to pupils and their families.”