Sunderland great-great grandmother becomes a Facebook sensation aged 91

Advancing years have proved to be no barrier for Sunderland great-great grandmother Iris Amos - after she became a Facebook sensation at the ripe old age of 91.

Iris’s family began doing live videos on the social networking site a few months ago, but they have since gone viral, attracting tens of thousands of views, as well as comments from people all over the world.

Facebook blogger, Little Nana Iris Amos

The family have now set up a Facebook page entitled “Little Nana Iris” as the East End pensioner’s popularity continues to grow, with a YouTube channel now created in her honour.

The Facebook page is now followed by an incredible 25,000 users, who all enjoy seeing her out and about around Wearside with her loved ones.

Iris’s great-grandson Paul Giles, 32, of Red House, said: “My aunty, who’s also called Iris, made a video of my little nana just talking, and we didn’t think much of it.

“But it got shared and shared, and by a while later thousands of people had seen it.

“I thought it’d be a good idea to set up a page and it’s just gone from there. It’s amazing.”

Iris, who is mum to Valerie, 69, as well as a grandmother of six, great-grandmother of nine, and great-great grandmother of one, admits to loving her new-found fame.

“I go down to the town nearly every day and have a sit down in The Bridges,” she said.

“I’ve been getting all kinds of people coming up to me.

“The kids even ask for a selfie because they say they love me!

“Someone said that their daughter, who’s in a wheelchair, was a bit down one day, but then I did a little video message for her and it cheered her up.

“If I’m making people happy, then I’m happy too.”

Videos featuring Iris have seen her visit the Stadium of Light, Sunderland seafront and even the amusement arcades at Seaburn.

“I really think it’s given her an extra lease of life to be honest,” added Paul, a car salesman, who is dad to Jayden, 10.

“She’s got loads of stories to tell, and the people who know her know what a great person she is.”

Iris, who was widowed following the death of her husband James, added: “The fact that people from America, Australia and Japan have been seeing the videos is unbelievable.

“They say that I’m ‘a legend’.

“I even get recognised when people are walking along the seafront.

“The fact that so many people know who I am makes me feel good.”

To see the videos with Iris in, search for “Little Nana Iris” on Facebook and YouTube.