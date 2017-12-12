Sunderland gran gets her knitting needles out to help Echo Toy Appeal

Your response to our toy appeal so far has been amazing and with the countdown to the big day now in earnest we are hoping you will continue to answer our plea.

One person who has truly gone the extra mile is grandmother Rose Blake.

A selection of the dolls which Rose has collected and dressed.

Keen knitter Rose, from Hetton, has supported the Echo Toy Appeal for the past 15 years.

Rose loves to knit clothes for dolls and this year has again collected and dressed more than 40, which she hopes will delight a little one on Christmas morning.

She has been busy knitting for months and each of the 40 dolls is dressed in a different outfit.

She said: “As long as they go to the children I’m very happy.

“I get a lot of pleasure from knitting and enjoy making the outfits to help the appeal.

“Over the years I must have collected and dressed almost 500 dolls.”

The Echo Toy Appeal has teamed up with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz and with only 14 days to go until the big day, we are hoping you will dig deep and include one extra gift in your shopping.

Every gift, no matter how small is appreciated and much needed, but we do ask that they are all new and should not be wrapped.

Gifts are needed for all age groups – from babies to young people, mums and dads to older members of our society.

Your gifts can be left at one our designated drop off points: Tesco in The Bridges; Morrisons, Seaburn; Morrisons, Doxford Park; Sainsbury’s, Wessington Way; Sainsbury’s, Silksworth; Sainsbury’s, Washington, Sainsbury’s, Fulwell; Virgin Money, Fawcett Street, Virgin Money, The Bridges; Hays Travel, Holmside; Santander, Wilkinsons and the Nationwide in Market Square.

The last day for donations is Monday, December 18.