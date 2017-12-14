Sunderland goes for a singing world record

Wearside students will be in fine voice for a Tall Ships world record bid.

The Songs for Sunderland Tall Ships singing programme could lead to a piece of history.

For Sunderland to be the start port for The Tall Ships Races is a great honour and it is fantastic that children from across the city get to join in the build up and be part of the exciting event through such a unique project. Louise Farthing

Pupils from 20 schools, including Rickleton Primary, will welcome the ships by being live streamed singing from one of the performance stages.

Even more students will sing from their classrooms, bidding to break the record for the most children singing the same song at the same time.

The live performance will happen as the Tall Ships arrive on Wednesday, July 11, next year.

Rickleton Primary’s first practice session was organised by Sunderland Music Hub, part of Together for Children, and led by The Voices Foundation choral leader Sally Egan.

Rebecca Pedlow, Sunderland Music Hub manager at Together for Children, said: “Not only will the children get the opportunity to be involved in a unique event, singing the ships into Sunderland, they will also get to learn and develop their musical skills in the process.”

Kayleigh Rafferty, 10, and Charlotte Beresford, 11, are part of the Rickleton Primary choir. Kayleigh said: “The choir is great as everyone is kind to each other and we’re all friends.”

Charlotte added: “I enjoy the songs we sing and the teachers are really nice. We always get asked what songs we would like to do which is good.”

Head teacher Colin Lofthouse said: “The children are excited and looking forward to singing the ships in as they arrive.”

Councillor Louise Farthing, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic that children from across the city get to join in the build up and be part of the exciting event.”

For more details, visit http://www.sunderlandmusichub.org.uk/whats-on/events/tall-ships-songs-for-sunderland-launch/

More tall ships news pages 24 and 49.