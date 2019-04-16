Sunderland girl's fundraiser to support deaf best friend proves runaway success as she raises 20 times more than planned

A Sunderland Brownie who decided to raise money in support of her best friend is over the moon after her fundraiser proved a runaway success.

Georgia Smailes, seven, decided to raise £10 for the National Deaf Children’s Society to get her Charities badge with the Brownies.

She chose the charity as her best friend Poppy Cook, eight, of Fulwell, is deaf.

But Georgia got a lot more than she bargained for when the Easter egg fundraising raffle she organised for her friends and family saw the the total quickly rise to £218.50 - more than 20 times her original aim.

Georgia said: “I chose the National Deaf Children’s Society to do some charity work for my Brownies charity badge because my friend Poppy is deaf. I did a chocolate Easter egg raffle to help raise money for you guys for being very helpful to deaf children.”

Georgia’s mum, Sarah Smailes, added: “We are extremely proud of what Georgia has achieved in such a short space of time. She wanted to raise money for a charity that meant something to her.”

Poppy is profoundly deaf and wears two cochlear implants which help her hear. Sarah said she and Georgia are inseparable, sharing a love of gymnastics and tennis. They learned to swim together as babies and both enjoy going to Brownies.

Poppy said: “I’m really proud of Georgia doing this and it was really good fun counting all the money up together."

Georgia said for her next Brownie badge, she has has chosen ‘Languages’ and Poppy has agreed to teach her some British Sign Language.

Claire Lubbock, who works at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the wonderful Georgia for so generously raising money for our work.

"There are over 50,000 deaf children across the UK, and every single one deserves the best possible start in life. Georgia’s donation will help us to provide amazing support to deaf children, their parents and their families.”