Sunderland Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby returns to TV with ‘The Charlotte Show’

Sunderland’s Charlotte Crosby is back on the nation’s TV screens this month.

Charlotte, who found fame in Geordie Shore before going on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, gets her own series when The Charlotte Show kicks off on MTV next Wednesday.

The channel is promising a ‘warts and all’ look at the life of the former St Anthony’s pupil, as the programme follows her to Australia, Ireland and more.

Since first appearing on Geordie Shore, Charlotte has gone on to become a TV presenter on shows such as Tattoo of Us and a fashion designer, as well as recording a number of highly-successful fitness DVDs.

A trailer for the new programme features the 27-year-old Charlotte reacting to the news that former boyfriend Gary Beadle has become a father.

“Gary’s had the baby. I feel a bit upset,” she says, covering her mouth in shock as she looks at her phone.

The Charlotte Show starts at 9pm on Wednesday, March 28, on MTV.