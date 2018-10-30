Sunderland fundraiser ready for Bonfire Night event with a difference

Wildlife enthusiast Anne Hull does not mind putting her foot in it when it comes to raising money for her favourite organisation.

Anne, 59, from Hall Farm, in Sunderland, is gathering sponsorship to walk across hot coals in aid of Durham Wildlife Trust in an alternative Bonfire Night event.

There are still places available for the trust's biggest ever fundraising event on Saturday, November 3, at its Rainton Meadows nature reserve, near Houghton.

Anne said: “I have never done anything like this before but I watched my two sons do it for charity a few years ago and thought it would be good to have a go.

"I am not nervous. I am pretty confident about taking the challenge on.

“The reason I am doing it is that I am a grandparent now and think that the work that Durham Wildlife Trust does in promoting the outdoor life and preserving nature is something to be supported for the sake of our grandchildren.”

Also taking part will be Hannah Foster, who is from Sunderland and in her mid-twenties and is the partner of one of Anne’s sons.

The event is being sponsored by Siemens Energy Management based at Monkton, in Hebburn, which has three employees taking part.

Ross Walker, from the company, said: “Siemens employees are entitled to use at least two full volunteering days a year and many of these have been used in conjunction with the wildlife trust.

"However, a firewalk is something new and exciting for Siemens to be involved with and the chance to sponsor this event in particular seemed perfect for Siemens."

The trust wants to raise at least £5,000 to pay for wardens for its herd of grazing ponies for nine months.

The same sum would also be enough to pay for an after-school club for at least six months.

Zoe Hull, the trust's head of operations and development, said: “We need to bring in more money to help deliver our services which are vital to the future protection of wild spaces and wild animals which are treasured by so many. We urge people to get involved in the firewalk.”

The trust asks that those taking part raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

There will be a seminar to prepare participants and a free T-shirt.

A group of five can also enter for the price of four.

For more information go to https://dwtfirewalk.eventbrite.co.uk or email zhull@durhamwt.co.uk