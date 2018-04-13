Sunderland friends stepping out in charity trek

A team of hardy fundraisers are preparing for an 84-mile trek along Hadrian’s Wall to raise cash for charity.

The team of seven friends, from Washington, plan to complete the trek in just three days.

We wanted to give something back to these fantastic charities Paul Milroy

Louise Milroy, 47, from Biddick, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent a mastectomy.

After her recovery, Louise and husband Paul, 49, decided to raise cash for the Women’s Cancer Detection Society at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead as a thank you for all the their support.

After completiong the Great North Run twice, Paul, decided he wanted to do something different and came up with the idea of the trek.

Once word got out, friends started to say they also wanted to take part in the event.

So the couple will be joined by firefighter, Nev Harris, 52, will be joined by his wife, health worker, Allison Harris, 51, and son, Matty Harris, a 22-year-old student.

Louise’s cousin, Allison Carrahar, 49, who works at Sunderland City Council, and her husband, Jason Carrahar, 50, who works for Defra, will also be joining the trek.

And, making up the group of walkers will be police officer, Sam Scott, 51, and his wife Karen Scott, 48, who works for Asda.

Driving the back up van will be Alison’s sister, Elane Ingram , 44, and her colleague at the Co-op warehouse in Birtley, Faye Forster.

The fundraisers will also be donating money to The Brain Tumour Trust in memory of their friend Paul Warris, a 52-year-old dad of four, who died in March last year after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

Cash will also go to St Benedict’s Hospice where he was cared for.

In his bid to do the trek, Paul, has shed three stone in weight since October, as he trains for the challenge.

He said: “I found myself driving in the car a lot for work and eating unhealthy food. The weight just crept on, so it seemed like a good time to get fit and healthy.

“I ran the Great North Run in 2015 and 2016 for the Women’s Cancer Detection Society, but wanted to raise the bar a bit, 84 miles in three days. This is going to be a challenge for us all, but the camaraderie and beautiful countryside will help.

“We’ve been preparing for it by going on longer walks and running up and down the steps at Penshaw Monument. We all wanted to give something back to these fantastic charities and to do something in memory of Paul as well.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation should visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/hadrianswall2018.