Sunderland four-year-old makes hairdo donation to help children’s charity

Four-year-old Darcey Shemmings is going to great lengths to help other youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and illness.

The East Herrington Primary School pupil asked her parents if she could donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust after hearing her mum talk about a family member who had lost their own hair.

The lengths cut from Darcey's hair will be used to create wigs for children.

Her own grandmother Mal Shemmings, 64, received treatment for breast cancer and got the all clear in 2011.

Now, after only ever trims before, Darcey has had her hair cut to donate to the organisation, which will turn it into wigs for children and young people.

The Headshed in Hylton Road, Pennywell, was tasked with giving Darcey her new do.

Darcey, from Thorney Close, was given the backing of mum Emily Jobling, 27, who works as a teaching assistant at Albany Village Primary School, dad Garry, 32, a hod carrier.

I’m really proud of her. Emily Jobling

She told the Echo: “I’m very happy about doing it because I want to help the other girls and boys by having my hair cut.”

Emily, who is also mum to Willow Grace, 10 months, said her eldest girl is an “inspiration” and has set up a JustGiving page so people can donate cash to the charity.

She added: “Darcey’s hair was right down to her bottom, about 13ins and she’s only ever had a trimmed.

“I’m really proud of her.

“She’s only four and to offer to have her hair cut and be happy about it’s quite a length that’s been taken off and she really wanted to do it.”

Any one who would like to donate to the fund can visit https://goo.gl/EFXqNJ and more about the charity can visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.