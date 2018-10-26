Sunderland football club's history is specialised subject on BBC's Mastermind

Many a football fan has no doubt dreamed about answering questions on their favourite team on legendary BBC quiz series Mastermind.

Tonight's episode will see IT consultant Neil Chapman do just that when his knowledge of Sunderland's post-war history is tested by show host John Humprys.

Mr Chapman will be up against contestants answering questions about the history of Zimbabwe, Prince Henry the Navigator and novelist Elizabeth Taylor.

The episode is broadcast on Friday, October 26, at 8pm on BBC2.

Also read: How of many of these obscure Sunderland signings can you name? and How Sunderland are you?