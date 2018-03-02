Sunderland Football Club open doors to the homeless and vulnerable this weekend

Sunderland Football Club are opening their doors to the homeless and vulnerable this weekend to provide sanctuary from the winter onslaught.

Stadium of Light staff have created a warm room complete with places to sleep, hot food and hot drinks for those in need of shelter.

Pets are also welcome and the room will be manned.

The room is open now and will remain open until at least 9am on Monday, weather dependent.

Anyone wishing to use the facility should arrive at Exit 2 in the South West Corner of the Stadium.

Other useful contacts:

* Sunderland City Council homeless out of hours emergency line on (0191) 5205551.

* Salvation Army Swan Lodge emergency bed and facilities line on (0191) 5655411.

* Centrepoint for 16-25-year-olds with housing problems on (0808) 8000661.

St Mary’s Church, in Sunderland, is also a point of contact for those in need or those who may not have access to a telephone.

Anyone wishing to make donations of food or clothing should bring them to the Stadium of Light reception, which is open until 5pm on Friday and from 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Also read: Weather, traffic and travel updates on Friday as extreme conditions continue



