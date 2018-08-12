Sunderland fish and chip shop could become Grill N Chill restaurant

Have your say

A former Sunderland fish and chip shop could reopen as a restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to Sunderland City Council to transform the former Stannington Fisheries in Hill View into a grill, with improved disabled access.

A sign hung outside the store says it is due to be taken over by Grill N Chill, a Seaham-based takeaway.

If approved, the scheme could see the building, in Stannington Grove, renovated, with a new kitchen and toilets and a seating area for customers at the front of the business.

This would also include ramped access and disabled toilet.

The application says: “The proposed remodelling of the building will allow for a better operational layout and will provide facilities that were not previously available for disabled customers.”

A decision on the application is expected by mid-September.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service