Sunderland firm Tomobola launches apprenticeship scheme

Sunderland website developer tombola is launching its own degree apprenticeship scheme.

The bingo firm has joined forces with the University of Sunderland and will initially take on four school leavers per year, supporting them through a Digital &Technology Solutions Professional degree, specialising in software engineering.

The company will provide the recruits with a paid apprenticeship, giving practical experience and on the job training alongside their studies.

Upon graduation, tombola has a clear intention to offer them full-time roles, with the potential to build a long-term career with the company.

Chief operating officer James Beard said: “Using the Apprenticeship Levy funds to invest in degree apprenticeships is a no-brainer and a great opportunity to put this to good use – both for the students and us.

“The students get a debt free, in-demand degree and a job at the end of it and we get high-calibre, qualified, loyal, motivated employees who know our business.

“And if they don’t end up working for tombola, other companies in the digital economy also benefit – it is a win-win situation.

“The Apprenticeship Levy is a great way of investing in the development of future tech talent, despite the bad press it has received.

“And it is not just a case of recouping our levy, indeed we will be spending more than our levy commitment each year. We are a firm believer in investing in our local and regional community, and there is nothing more important than the education of the next generation.”

Professor Alastair Irons, Academic Dean for Faculty of Computer Science at the University of Sunderland, said: “We run a choice of programmes that incorporate the cutting-edge requirements needed to succeed in the digital and tech sector.

“Our degree apprenticeships provide opportunities to students of all ages and from all backgrounds and we are putting significant investment into enhancing our academics, curriculum and facilities to meet the needs of the business and industry sectors.”