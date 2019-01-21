Sunderland firm shortlisted for national award

Houghton heating, insulation and renewables firm 0800 Repair is hoping to go one better after being shortlisted for a national accolade.

The company, part of the Pacifica Group, is a finalist at the H&V News Awards for the second year running and is hoping to build on its Highly Commended achievement at 2018’s event.

We are proud to be in the running for another prestigious award, and are hoping we can build on last year’s H&V News Awards success. Phil Pallister

The firm has been shortlisted in the Domestic Heating Contractor of the Year category at the awards, which will take place on April 25 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Owner and managining director Phil Pallister said: “We are proud to be in the running for another prestigious award, and are hoping we can build on last year’s H&V News Awards success.

“Just to be named among the finalists is a massive achievement, given the event’s prestige, with many of our industry’s big players contesting each category.”