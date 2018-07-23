Sunderland firm’s staff get a taste of park life as they carry out big clean-up

Staff from a Sunderland call centre have really cleaned up.

About 40 employees from Computershare’s Doxford International offices took time away from their work to help spruce up Elba Park on the outskirts of Houghton.

Andrew Jones, chief executive officer of Computershare Loan Services, said: “It’s great that so many of our colleagues were able to help keep Elba Park such a welcoming site for wildlife and people alike.

“It’s really important that we play a positive role in the communities in which we are based.

“And with over 900 of our colleagues being based just five miles from Elba Park, it was a fitting choice for the team to spend an afternoon.

“Every Computershare employee is free to take one paid day a year away from work to volunteer, resulting in thousands of hours of support for good causes across the country.”