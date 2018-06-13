Sunderland firm on target to create new jobs as it celebrates successful first year

A Sunderland technology firm is celebrating a bumper first year as it continues to make the right calls.

Sirius Telecom, based in Washington, is on target to hit £250,000 in annual turnover in its first year.

It comes as a result of soaring demand for its telecoms services since the company was launched in January.

There are now hopes the firm’s success will create new jobs.

Sirius Telecom provides telecoms systems which help businesses across the country streamline their communications infrastructure and cut costs.

Sunderland City Council Coun Graeme Miller said: “Sirius has achieved a great deal in a short space of time, having developed a strong customer base and an extensive network of influential partners.

“The firm is a welcome addition to the region’s thriving technology sector and we look forward to supporting its growth in the coming years.”

The company was launched by telecoms experts who had worked together for several years.

It has built up partnerships with several major technology firms, including Vodafone and BT Openreach.

Operations manager Jolene Sundin, who has over 15 years of telecoms experience, said: “All members of the Sirius team have worked together for at least six years.

“We decided to set up our own business after a change of direction at our previous employer.

“We knew, through our collective expertise, we could help businesses in the region streamline their communications while cutting their overheads, and we’re seeing significant demand for our services.

“We have already won a number of key partnerships with like-minded businesses around the UK who are now reselling our services.

“Securing partnerships with the likes of Vodafone has also been a huge achievement and means we can offer the very best technology to customers.”

There has been particularly strong demand for IP (Internet Protocol) telephony, which uses the internet to transmit calls.

The technology is more cost effective and flexible than traditional telephony and allows employees to work remotely with ease.