Sunderland firm chips in with new CCTV system

Sunderland CCTV specialist Hadrian Technology is helping a Wearside takeaway provide a ‘batter’ service.

Hetton fish and chip shop Deep Blue recently reopened after a significant revamp and investment of almost £150,000.

The refurbishment and reopening of Deep Blue follows significant investment and it was important to have the security of a reliable and high quality CCTV system. Amar Dulai

Hadrian Technology installed 13 high-definition CCTV cameras from industry-leader Hikvision on the premises.

The team worked alongside numerous trades to install the technology in a phased manner as redevelopment work was completed, ensuring cost-effective installation and minimal disruption to Deep Blue’s business.

The installation not only provides round-the-clock security and peace of mind, but also offers business owner Amar Dulai the flexibility to monitor stock levels and customer numbers while off-site and provide support to his team of 11 staff.

The system is ideal for restaurant and hospitality businesses, providing remote access via laptops, tablets and mobiles and allowing users to zoom in easily.

Hadrian Technology’s business development manager Chris Stott said: “Many hospitality and food businesses will have CCTV installed but often systems are quite limited.

“However, with latest CCTV technology, restaurant owners and managers can easily access footage around the clock to monitor customer experience and keep track of stock levels. Not only is the technology cost-effective but our team have a proven track-record of working alongside companies to minimise disruption and ensure seamless installation and maintenance.”

Amar Dulai added: “The refurbishment and reopening of Deep Blue follows significant investment and it was important to have the security of a reliable and high quality CCTV system.

“Hadrian Technology’s team were great at working around our timetable, working with other trades and offering ongoing support ahead of our opening.

“The resulting picture quality is excellent and as a business owner, having the flexibility to access high-definition CCTV remotely has been invaluable.”