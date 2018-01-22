Sunderland firm Cellular Solutions joins forces with university to launch revolutionary new software

Organisations can move data more quickly and effectively thanks to an innovative new software product developed in Sunderland.

City communications and systems specialist Cellular Solutions has launched Migrator, which promises to revolutionise data transfer for businesses.

The Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Sunderland University has been a key factor in the creation of Migrator and is an excellent example of how the private sector can work with higher education institutions to shape innovative new solutions Derek Curtis

The cloud-based solution allows data from multiple sources and different file types to be quickly and easily interpreted and uploaded to finance and CRM systems such as Sage CRM, Sage 50c and Sage 200c through a single portal.

Migrator has been designed to be used on multiple devices and platforms, and data can either be uploaded using automatic scheduling or manually, through a user accessing the system – for instance via a laptop – and uploading data instantly through an online portal.

The product allows for visible data transfer and quickly identifies errors, enabling users to correct them and ensure that accurate information is uploaded more rapidly.

Cellular Solutions worked with Sunderland University on the project.

Director of business systems Derek Curtis said: “The product has huge potential and its ability to provide a simple, cost effective method of transferring data to Sage software will make a major impact for businesses – especially those whose operations regularly involve collecting, collating and accessing large amounts of complex data.

“The Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Sunderland University has been a key factor in the creation of Migrator and is an excellent example of how the private sector can work with higher education institutions to shape innovative new solutions.”

Steve Knight, university chief operating officer, said: “Our Knowledge Transfer Partnership with Cellular Solutions was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Innovate UK.

“It was an excellent opportunity for staff to engage with the industry and test their experience and their knowledge. The programme aims to help businesses improve competitiveness and productivity through the better use of knowledge, technology and skills within the university.”