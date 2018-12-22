Sunderland firm and friends rally round to help Wearside Women in Need

A furniture firm will ensure women and their children will have a comfortable festive time after secret Santa gifts and more were exchanged for donations to women’s refuges.

Sunderland-based SCS rallied round to collect hampers food and toiletries to donate to Wearside Women in Need.

Our team has come together to donate the practical items which will make such a difference to those in need at this time of year. Sandra Wales

But the shout out for support went much further, with this year’s secret Santa gift buying swap exchanged for pledges to the charity, while three members of staff donated cash collections for their milestone birthdays also boosted the fund, with a total of £520 donated, with £250 of that presented by the company.

It was joined in its efforts by Castalan, which offers insurance to its customers, which donated £100 worth of toys, and V12, a finance firm it works alongside, which donated basic mobile phones and pre-paid cards, so that women can take calls, send texts and capture photos if they are without a handset of their own.

The collection has been such a success, SCS is already making plans to hold one again, with the festive donation following on from another held at Easter.

Sandra Wales, who works as a service manager for the sofa company, said: “As a Sunderland-based business, we’re delighted to support this local charity which provides help to local women and their families.

“Our team has come together to donate the practical items which will make such a difference to those in need at this time of year.”

Becky Rogerson, interim director of Wearside Women in Need, which is based in Washington, said: “We want to say a huge Thank you to SCS, as it really makes a difference to local families in need.

“Both of our refuges are full for Christmas, which is a sad fact, but we will ensure it’s not a sad Christmas for those families.

“We have been humbled by the generosity and the ‘goodwill’ from this will stretch way beyond the short festive period.”