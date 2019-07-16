Sunderland firefighters tackle 'large tyre fire'
Firefighters have been called out to tackle a “large tyre fire”.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 19:11
One Sunderland crew rushed to Claxheugh Rocks, on the south side of the River Wear, near Ford Estate, after black plumes of smoke could be seen at 6.20pm on Tuesday.
A Tyne and Wear Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed that firefighters discovered that a large pile of tyres had been set alight.
Only last Wednesday, July 10, plumes of smoke could be seen across Sunderland following a pallets fire near St Peter’s Metro Station.