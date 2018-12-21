Sunderland father praises children’s ‘heroic’ actions after man collapses in tower block lift

A proud father has praised the actions of his two children who came to the aid of an unwell man who collapsed in a lift.

James Newrick and his two children, Jasmine and Myles, were visiting friends at an apartment block in the East End, Sunderland, when the incident happened.

Jasmine (14) and Myles (12) Newrick outside of the lift

The family, who live in Sunderland, were travelling down in the lift when James says an unwell man entered.

“He looked like a zombie he was so unwell,” said James. “He collapsed to the floor in the lift. We called an ambulance immediately and tried to contact someone for help.

“It was such a tight space in the lift and Jasmine and Myles helped keep the doors open on the ground floor and get the man into the recovery position.”

Jasmine, 14, and Myles, 12, found the paramedics when they arrived, taking them to the man who was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

The 54-year-old father said: “My two children were brilliant, it was very distressing but they insisted they’d stay and help.

“People were walking by and they wouldn’t have anything to do with it. Yet my two children stuck around to try help this man.

“I think my children are little heroes for what they did.”

He said that the paramedics who were called to the scene praised them for their actions.

“We’ve not been able to find out what happened to the man,” said James. “We just hope he’s OK.”

Paramedics were called to the apartment block on Saturday December 8 just before 2pm.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 13:58 to reports of a patient unwell at an address off James William Street in Sunderland.

“We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and transported the patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”