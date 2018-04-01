Sunderland fans set to play The Generation Game as TV favourite is revived

A pair of Sunderland fans will feature on TV tonight in a revival of hit television show The Generation Game.

The popular show returns to BBC1 after a seven-year break, with comedy pair Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins hosting.

It was just a complete coincidence that we were given the red and white striped aprons Peter Willey

And father and son Peter and David Willey, who are both big Sunderland AFC fans, are among the first contestants.

Peter, 66, was born in Roker and lived in Sunderland until the age of 14, when his family moved for work opportunities.

He said they had an amazing time filming for the show.

The retired bank manager said it was his son David, 33, a former student at the University of Sunderland, where he was president of the Students’ Union, who applied for them to go on the show.

Peter, who is married to Wynne, 62, and is also dad to Helen, 30, said David applied almost a year ago, and they filmed the show in November.

He said: “It was a really long day filming, but it was so much fun.

“It was very much like the original show, but it has been revamped and there were some very interesting guests.”

Although he couldn’t give too much away, Peter said some of the games were similar to the old ones, such as plate spinning and sausage making.

He said: “When we were filming the sausage making it was just a complete coincidence that we were given the red and white striped aprons, but as massive Sunderland fans we were thrilled about that.

“We are the sort of people who are up for a laugh, so we enjoyed it.”

Despite now living in Suffolk, Peter, whose parents are both buried in Sunderland, said they return regularly to the city for holidays.

The Generation Game returns for two shows, the first at 8pm tonight.