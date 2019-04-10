Sunderland fans encouraged to donate to city foodbank scheme before match against Coventry City

Sunderland supporters are being encouraged to donate to the city's foodbank scheme ahead of this weekend's home game.

The Black Cats take on Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Sunderland Foodbank now says it will be open from 12.30pm to 3pm to accept donations from supporters making their way to the game.

Fans can bring their donations to the south east corner of the stadium, adjacent to the Fan Zone site and opposite the A Love Supreme and Roker End Cafe building.

Donations of non-perishable food items, such as tinned goods, biscuits, tea, coffee, cereals, as well as toiletries will be welcomed by volunteers.

A number of foodbank collections have taken place already this season at the stadium.