Sunderland fans begin to react to prospect of 'Hogmanay in Blackpool'

A leading Sunderland football fan is certain there will be fans looking forward to "Hogmanay in Blackpool" after the new fixtures sent the red and army to the seaside on New Year's Day.

Subject to confirmation nearer the time, new manager Jack Ross's side travel to Bloomfield Road on January 1, 2019, during their first third-tier campaign for 31 years.

Paul Dobson, part of the editorial team at Sunderland fanzine A Love Supreme, said after the new fixtures were confirmed on Thursday: "When the fixtures came out the first three I looked for were the first away game, last away game and Blackpool.

"Personally I am a little disappointed as I would have preferred Blackpool in October when the illuminations are on or at Easter over the bank holiday.

"But I'm sure there will be a few Sunderland fans who fancy Hogmanay in Blackpool and we'll sell out as always."

As for other away trips, Paul, who thinks he will travel to and from Blackpool on the day, added: "Southend United at 5.30pm on the final day of the season is going to be tough because it will be difficult to get back to London to catch a train back home. So I'll probably make a weekend out of that.

"Gillingham away on a Tuesday night in August will also have to be an overnight stay and Portsmouth away on the Saturday before Christmas is not ideal.

"But we have known the teams we are going to face for a while now and knew there was going to be some tough ones to get to."

A Love Supreme runs coaches to all Sunderland away games with times and prices for the first round of trips expected to be announced in July once any early fixture changes are confirmed.

For those tempted to book early for Blackpool, a room for two in the Travelodge next door to the ground currently costs £136 for bed and breakfast with cancellations accepted up until 24 hours before the game.