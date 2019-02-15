Sunderland fan travelled 1,042 miles from Denmark to live as a Mackem for six months

What’s it like to live like a Mackem? Just ask this Sunderland superfan.

We’ve found another Danish supporter of the Black Cats after our story earlier this week on long-distance diehard fan who travelled 1,115 miles to support the team.

Roland persuaded some of his Danish friends to come to Sunderland for a match. Unfortunately, it was the game in which the Black Cats were relegated last season.

More than 32,000 Echo Facebook page followers took a look at the story about Anders Feld Lindh who even had Sunderland Til I Die tattoo-ed on his arm.

But we have now been contacted by fellow Dane Roland Rasmussen who went even further.

Roland came to Wearside to find out what it would be like to “be a Mackem for a while” and ended up staying for six months.

He loved the experience, even though it involved watching a lot of matches which Sunderland lost.

In fact, he loved it so much, he is now planning a book reflecting his time in the area.

But Roland is no short-term fan.

He’s been following the Black Cats since 1967 and he’s very much ‘Sunderland til jeg dør’ - or Sunderland Til I Die in English.

He said: “I have supported Sunderland since 1967 for some reason I can’t remember. I watched the 1973 final on Danish television.

Roland has made plenty of friends during his time on Wearside.

“Last season I lived in Sunderland for six months, from September until March and had a seasoncard to watch a lot of (lost) games.

“I decided to live in the city to get into the right mood (of being a Mackem for a while) and to learn about the history and background for it all.

“I was doing research on a book I am going to write about why Sunderland supporters are so faithful to their club in spite of a poor record. The working title is “A lot of pain,- no gain”.

His research involved a questionnaire and he’s just compiling the results.

Sunderland fan Roland Rasmussen watched the 1973 FA Cup Final on Danish TV.

He praised the club, the Fans Museum and the Sunderland supporters club for providing invaluable help and Roland, who hails from Herning on the Jutland peninsula in Denmark, said: “I was so welcomed by the people.”

Here are just some of the images of Roland during his stay in Sunderland.

He even admits to persuading some Danish friends to come over for the home match with Burton which saw the Black Cats relegated.

We’ve loved the responses from Roland and Anders but we would love to hear from even more superfans who have shown their commitment to the Sunderland cause.

Have you travelled thousands of miles to come to Sunderland?

Or is there another way in which you have shown undying love for SAFC?

Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.