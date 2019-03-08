Sunderland family say tragic biker was 'Golden by name and golden by nature'

Tragic biker Frazer Golden's proud family said he was "Golden by name and golden by nature".

Mother Linda Golden, 65, said: "He would go out of his way to help anyone and we were just so proud of him."

Popular biker Frazer Golden.

Mr Golden, who tragically died in a head-one motorbike collision in 2017, was known by family and friends as "Mr Fixit".

Mrs Golden added: "He loved tinkering with his and other people's cars, vans and bikes.

"He would never buy new though. What was the point in buying a new one if you couldn't repair or improve it?"

Mr Golden's sister, Louise Golden, a beauty therapist, recalled his kindness to strangers during severe winters.

She said: "Frazer would go out as soon as it snowed and go looking for people who were stuck in their cars and free them with his snow chains.

"He didn't know them. He hadn't had a call. He just knew there would be people in trouble and wanted to help."

Frazer attended Farringdon Community Academy and Bede College before joining Nissan at the age of 18 as an apprentice.

The company paid tribute to him after his death by describing him as "a very highly regarded member of staff".

Outside of work, the former air cadet's hobbies included sailing, shooting and canoeing.

Such was his popularity that bikers who did not know him personally joined friends who did in a lengthy motor cycle procession behind his funeral cortege.

Mr Golden's coffin was transported to Sunderland Crematorium in a hearse based on his dream Harley Davidson bike.

His family said they were determined to give him a good send off.

Nearly two years later they are still determined to find out exactly what happened on that fateful afternoon.