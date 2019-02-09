Sunderland executive fined after Porsche clocked speeding at 107mph

A company executive has been fined after a Porsche registered to him was caught speeding at 107 miles per hour.

A camera recorded the white vehicle overtaking a line of traffic on a single carriageway.

But police say when they discovered the car was registered to Patrick Roche, 52, operations director of a Sunderland company, both Roche and the firm told officers they did not know who was behind the wheel.

Now both have been convicted in court of failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver and fined £900 each.

Cumbria Police said the Porsche was caught speeding on the A685 on June 7 last year with a private licence plate "bearing a striking resemblance" to Roche's name.

The force added that his position at The Durham Company meant he was responsible for all vehicles operated by the company.

Both were found guilty after a trial at Carlisle Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £450 costs each.

Roche also received six penalty points on his licence.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said after the case: “I hope this court result sends out a strong message that those who are caught putting the lives of road users at risk by driving at ridiculous speeds will be held accountable for their actions.

“The efforts of Roche and his company to avoid liability made this a complex case to pursue. However, we cannot accept a company using poor book-keeping as a way to avoid being held accountable.

“I would like to thank the team of police staff for their diligent and professional work in pursuing this case.

"As a constabulary we are committed to catching anyone who drives in a manner which puts other people’s lives at risk.

"It is only through good fortune that this particular incident did not end in a serious and potentially fatal collision.”

Roche gave his address as that of his company, The Durham Company, Hawthorn House, Houghton-le-Spring.