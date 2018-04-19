Sunderland enjoys hottest day of the year as city basks in mini heatwave

Have your say

Lovely weather we’re having! And it’s about time too!

It may not be the weekend yet but you’ve all been out and about making the most of the glorious sunshine and warm weather.

Two year old Jax Kelly enjoys an ice cream with dad Ryan.

Buckets and spades, ice creams and sunglasses - you’ve had them the lot in your arsenal ready to cope with the hottest day of the year.

We even managed to capture some of you basking in today’s summer glow on our camera.

And the fun’s not over yet. We’re in for a treat this weekend with temperatures set to stay warm.

Friday and Saturday promise highs between 15°C and 17°C, with slightly milder conditions at the start of next week.

Either way, it beats the Beast from the East!

