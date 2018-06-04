Sunderland engineering firm GPS on right track

GPS is heading in the right direction.

Sunderland-based civil engineering firm Global Partnering Solutions is on course to grow its annual turnover from scratch to beyond £12million within three years of its launch, as a result of customer demand from as far afield as Qatar and Dubai.

GPS started out in January 2016 as a two-man band offering highway and infrastructural design services to local authorities.

Having since diversified, built up a team of 16 and grown a national client base, the firm expects to see turnover surpass £12million this year.

Milestones so far include being chosen on the suppliers’ framework for infrastructural work required in Qatar before the 2022 World Cup.

GPS is also involved in major infrastructural redevelopment currently being undertaken across Cumbria, overseen by Cumbria County Council.

GPS was founded by Greg Fullerton and Peter Sedgwick, with Peter’s brother Wayne later joining the business as a director.

Also an instrumental figure was Greg’s father, Dennis, who worked tirelessly on growing the business until his untimely death aged 57 in March.

Dennis was formerly a high-flying director in the blue-chip corporate world and came out of early retirement to help to establish GPS.

Wayne, who oversees business development at the firm, said: “Even in his final days, when he invited all of the people he’d worked with to his house, he was talking passionately about the business and helping us to network, introducing us to his contacts.

“He taught us so much about how to run a business and that’s had a huge impact on our success.

“We are seeing more and more demand from property developers for the full range of services we can offer and expect to continue registering year-on-year turnover growth for the foreseeable future.”

Sunderland City Council’s business investment team has supported GPS from the outset and continues to advise and help the firm.

Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “Striking a balance between rapid growth and building long lasting stability as a start-up business can be highly challenging.

“GPS looks to have managed it expertly and has created a fantastic success story with a bright future here in Sunderland, and we wish them every success.”