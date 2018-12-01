Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal: We need your help to make Christmas special

Gifts have been flooding in already in response to our appeal to help make Christmas special for a child in need.

The Echo has teamed up with Wearside Charity Hope 4 Kidz in a bid to help as many children and families as possible experience the magic of Christmas.

There are just 24 days to go before the big day and we are asking you to dig deep and include one extra present for a child in need while you are out doing your Christmas shopping.

Viv Watts, from Hope 4 Kidz, said: “Every year we cross our fingers and hope that people will help us to help those less well off or suffering from life limiting illnesses or disability.

“It’s hard to believe that within our city there are so many children who potentially won’t be opening a present on Christmas Day.”

Read more: How you can help children in Sunderland smile this Christmas

Each and every gift given to our appeal, no matter how small, is precious and all go to local charities and families.

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Sunderland Echo, said: “We appreciate times are difficult for many families but if you can, please include an extra gift in your shopping this weekend.”

Your gifts can be left at one our designated drop off points: Tesco in The Bridges; Morrisons, Seaburn; Morrisons, Doxford Park; Sainsbury’s, Wessington Way; Sainsbury’s, Silksworth; Sainsbury’s, Washington, Sainsbury’s, Fulwell; Virgin Money, Fawcett Street, Virgin Money, The Bridges; Hays Travel, Holmside; Santander; Wilkinsons; Barclays Bank, Fawcett Street and Byron Place Shopping Centre in Seaham.

The last day for donations is Monday, December 17.

Please ensure all your donations are new and unwrapped.