Sunderland Echo Bonny Babies contest begins

The race to win Sunderland's annual Bonny Babies contest is now under way.

Families have until this Sunday, August 19, to get to the The Bridges shopping centre, in Sunderland city centre, to make sure their cute kids have their pictures taken.

Tyne Photography's Michelle Robertson with assistants Ellie Hayley-Stephenson and Brogan Henson in The Bridges shopping centre.

Simply cut out a voucher available all week in the Sunderland Echo and take it with you to our stand near Esquires Coffee House.

There you will be asked to fill out an official entry form before your child has their picture taken for free.

We will start publishing all our photos once we have finished taking them.

Judges will then choose the top 20 in each of three categories before the public vote for their favourites.

A second poll then takes place to find the overall winner of a £100 shopping voucher kindly donated by The Bridges.

Just remember to give yourself enough time to visit photographer David Shilling's team as more than 500 youngsters took part in last year's contest.

A reminder too that photocopied coupons will not be accepted.

The three age categories are:

*0-18 months;

*19 months-three years;

*37 months-five years.

Further details are available here.

