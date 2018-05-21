Sunderland driver gets hospital parking fine refund after Echo help

A driver slapped with a hospital parking fine has won his appeal - with help from a faulty light and the Echo.

Tony Taylor was visiting a terminally ill friend at Sunderland Royal Hospital earlier this year when he was fined and told to pay a penalty of £42 within 14 days, otherwise it would rise to £70.

Sunderland Royal Hospital, where ParkingEye operates its parking payment systems.

The 46-year-old, from Chapel Garth, had been sure he had bought a ticket for the visit but, without the stub, paid the fine.

The electricity company manager then appealed against the fine when he discovered the missing ticket while cleaning his car - which showed he had mistyped his registration number into the ticket machine.

But Tony refused to give up his appeal and his subsequent checks found the lamp above the machine was out of order, with poor light causing him to tap in the wrong car details when buying his ticket.

He put together a file of information which he sent to Parking on Private Land Appeals (POPLA) - the independent appeals service for Parking Charge Notices (PCN) issued on private land - who agreed that the operator had failed to show clear and sufficient evidence of terms and conditions because of sub-standard light.

That led it to state the PCN had been issued “incorrectly” and Tony then received a note from ParkingEye that the fine had been cancelled.

But he was then left hanging for a fortnight as he waited for the company to return his funds, with requests for an update sent via email unanswered.

The firm sent him a message stating a refund cheque had been issued within an hour of the Echo making contact with its officials.

Tony said: “It’s just frustrating and I want this to be known so that other people who get this know about it.

“The parking charges are astronomical at the hospital, but you can’t avoid them and they were getting £3 or £4 from me almost every day for six weeks, so they would have had around £200 in total in terms of parking.

“Then there was this £42 and I knew I had paid to park every time. I think ParkingEye is disgraceful.”

A ParkingEye spokesperson said: “We have always been a member of the British Parking Association (BPA) and follow its strict code of practice in all the car parks we manage on behalf of our clients.

“We encourage people who have received a parking charge to appeal and provide evidence if they think there are mitigating circumstances.”