Sunderland dental team shine bright at awards night

A dental team has plenty to smile about after their company was named the best cosmetic practice in the country.

Sunderland’s Riveredge Cosmetic Dentistry took the top award at this year’s prestigious Aesthetic Dentistry Awards in London, scooping the title ahead of others from across the country.

The awards recognise the very best in aesthetic dentistry across the UK and Ireland and consolidates Riveredge’s position as one of the top practices in Great Britain.

Dr Ken Harris, who runs the business in Wylam Wharf, was also a winner on the night, taking the honours in the restorative single arch category.

“It’s a huge honour to have been recognised for the work we do at Riveredge, especially in the face of such strong competition from across the rest of the country,” said Dr Harris.

“Our entry was very much a team effort and it’s a fantastic acknowledgement for everyone about the standard of cosmetic dentistry that we offer.

The titles are the latest in a long line of tributes for the practice, which has annually scooped a number of major awards for its work.

Dr Harris one of only two Fellows of the British Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry (BACD) and who regularly lectures to dentists around the globe.

He is recognised as one of the leaders in the field of cosmetic dentistry, often being brought in by other practices to handle complex cases.

The strong team at Riveredge includes Dr Richard Coates, who chairs the North East Private Dentists group and is a long standing member of The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.