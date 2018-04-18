Sunderland deaf footballer needs help fundraising to play for his country

A sporting star from Wearside is calling on the public to help him grace the international football stage later this month.

Sunderland Deaf AFC star Jake Rowan has already played for the Great Britain Deaf Football Team but now he has been called up for the Scotland senior team for a friendly against Belgium.

Sunderland Deaf AFC player Jake Rowan, who is hoping to represent Scotland in a friendly against Belgium later this month.

With the Deaf World Cup taking part in two years time, the Scotland side are hoping to be a part of the tournament.

However, with players having to self fund-raise towards their own costs, Jake and his team-mates are appealing to the public to help support them financially.

Jake, who qualifies to play for the country through his Scottish grandfather, said: “There is a Deaf World Cup in two years and Scotland would like to be a part of that.

“So we have started to develop a squad of players, with a lot of quality, we have a great mix of youth and senior players.

“I know the lads have had a friendly against France previously as a bit of a get together, but now we are really trying to form a squad of players.

“We have a friendly against Belgium, in Belgium, on the weekend of the 28th and 29th of this month the Scottish FA are helping us a lot with tracksuits etc.

“However we still have to raise £130 per player for travel to the game, such as flights.

“The squad as a whole are hoping to raise £2,500, which would see us get there without paying out of our own pocket.”

Jake, a former New Silksworth Juniors and Venerable Bede pupil, first started playing football when he was eight and has enjoyed numerous successes with Sunderland Deaf AFC since signing for the club.

Should the Wearsiders win their next game, they will qualify for the Deaf Champions League to take place in Berlin in Germany next year.

Explaining his decision to play for Scotland, the 23-year-old, from Silksworth, said: “I had the option of representing either England or Scotland due to my grandad being born in Dundee.

“I have taken the decision to represent Scotland because it just feels right.

“The manager was also a massive factor and he was very keen for me to join the national set up and I never really felt that warmth with England.

“But I am proud to represent Scotland.”

To help with the teamn’s fund-raising go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ScotlandDeafFootballInternationalTeamBELGIUM