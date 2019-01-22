Sunderland daughter pays tribute to her ‘beautiful mam’ as she says her final goodbye just days before she is due to give birth

A mum-to-be will say a final goodbye to her own mother just days before she’s due to give birth to her first child.

Tributes have poured in to devoted mum Louise Jenner, 50, who lost her battle with cancer suddenly at the beginning of the year.

Louise Jenner with children Rhys, Luke and Lucy Copeland

Now as her family arrange her funeral, her daughter Lucy Copeland fears giving birth without the support of her beloved mum.

And the first-time parent is due to welcome her son into the world just three days after her mum’s funeral on Wednesday.

The heartbroken support worker has spoken of her grief as the family appeals for donations to give Louise the funeral she deserves.

“My mam was the strongest person you could ever meet,” said Lucy, 30.

Lucy says her mam, Louise, always looked beautiful and was the strongest woman she knew.

“She was the most beautiful, loving, kind hearted and selfless woman who wanted nothing but the best for me and my two younger brothers.

“I know people say this all the time about there loved ones but my mam never had a easy life.

“My mam did everything for me and my two brothers, People say she did the best she could but to be honest she did the best job and we could not ask for anything more.

“She was a fighter and everyone loved her.

Louise with her granddaughter

“She never stopped even after everything she went through, she brought up the three of us and at one time she even worked three jobs to support us.

“My mam seemed to know everyone and she could talk to anyone about anything.”

Louise, who worked as a chef at The Barnes, has three children, Lucy, Rhys, 25, and Luke, 19, and a granddaughter.

Six months ago, Louise, of Monkwearmouth, was diagnosed with small cell cancer days after her 50th birthday.

She suffered from severe back pain for years as she had slipped discs, trapped nerves and spinal surgery in the past but the pain in one side of her body grew stronger than normal.

When she went to the doctors to be tested she collapsed in the waiting room and emergency scans revealed she had cancer which had spread to her lungs, liver, chest and neck.

Following gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments, Lucy says doctors were delighted with her progress and her cancer had shrunk.

“They decided to monitor mam very three months. Her cancer was terminal but they thought her life was prolonged. They thought it would give her at least a year and a half,” said Lucy, who lives in Fullwell.

Days after New Year she began to feel unwell and she was taken into hospital and her condition deteriorated.

Pregnant Lucy sat with her mum for hours and doctors had said Louise’s condition was improving.

“I’d just been in the family room to tell everyone that we weren’t out of the woods yet but her stats were looking better.

“Ten minutes later she woke up and she panicked and she snapped the mask of her face.

“She went into cardiac arrest. I ran and got the doctors and my family and we were all there as she took her last breath.”

Now Lucy is worrying about paying for a funeral and going into labour without the support of her mum who was due to be her birthing partner.

Lucy said: “Mam was so excited and when we found out she had cancer we decided to find out of I was having a boy or a girl.

“I feel like I haven’t got the strength to do it without my mam. It’s my first child and I’m so scared.

“I’m a worrier and mam always said so. She would tell me everything will turn out alright in the end.”

The family are trying to raise funds to go towards paying for the funeral which is expected to cost almost £5,000.

Louise’s youngest son, Luke Copeland, 19, is studying at business and Lucy has recently been told she is not entitled to maternity pay.

So far more than £1,300 has been donated to the page and Lucy says she has been overwhelmed by the response.

Lucy said: “I want to thank everyone for their help and support it means so much to us. We are so grateful.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation towards the funeral can visit www.gofundme.com/donations-towards-louise-jenner039s-funeral