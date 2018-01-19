Sunderland dancer was a “massive help” to her mum after operation

Talented Sunderland girl Sophie Louise Bulmer has picked up a string of honours - and proved to be a massive help around the home.

The 11-year-old who has been “dancing since she could walk” is hoping to become the Best of Wearside Award’s Child of Achievement for 2018.

Sophie Bulmer with one of her trophies.

Proud mum Sarah Dobinson has nominated her daughter and told the Sunderland Echo that Sophie was no stranger to success on the dance stage.

• She has performed with the English Youth Ballet twice;

• Sophie completed three years training with the Elmhurst Junior Associate Scheme at Cityspace;

• She was runner-up at Genfactor in December;

Sophie is one of the most kind hearted children I know and she’s incredibly modest. She’s such a caring nature. I have rheumatoid arthritis and had major surgery in the autumn. She helps me constantly and was such a massive help to me after my surgery Sarah Dobinson

• Sophie got the highest exam result in her grades for the whole of the North East;

• She made the regional finals of Teenstar;

• She won the Sunderland Young Musicians Showcase last September.

Sarah, 36, who works as a medical receptionist in Sunderland, said: “She is such hardworking young lady who is always pushing herself to be better.”

Sophie in action on stage.

She said Sophie “takes her dancing extremely seriously”.

Sophie auditioned for, and was accepted at, two vocational schools last year, but did not secure funding.

But Sarah, who is also mum to Lucy, 14, added: “Sophie has spent the last twelve months working her socks off and is auditioning for places again this year.”

But dancing is not the only attribute of this hard-working youngster.

Sarah added: “Sophie is one of the most kind-hearted children I know and she’s incredibly modest. She’s such a caring nature. I have rheumatoid arthritis and had major surgery in the autumn. She helps me constantly and was such a massive help to me after my surgery.”

Sarah joins an impressive list of entries in the Best of Wearside Awards so far.

Our sponsors for this year are Gentoo as a partner sponsor and Calsonic Kansei as a category sponsor in the annual awards which look to reward outstanding people across Wearside.

Don’t worry if you have yet to put your own favourites in the running for honours. You can nominate right up until Wednesday, February 28.

After that, the panel of judges will meet to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders.

All of those who make the shortlist will be invited to the final at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 15, where they will find out if they have won.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild by no later than February 28.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

The categories:

Local Hero.

Green Champion.

Student of the Year.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year.

Sporting Achievement.

Community Group.

Community Champion.

Child of Achievement.

Child of Courage.