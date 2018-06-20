Sunderland dance students represent Great Britain on international stage

Three dance students from Sundeland have proved they are a step ahead of the rest after they represented Great Britain at an international cultural festival.

Naomi Baker, Samantha Scott and Kirsty Wilson, who are all studying a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Dance at Sunderland College, were selected to perform at the 2018 International Cultural Festival, held last month at Limkokwing University, Malaysia.

The three students on stage at the festival.

The students performed a contemporary dance piece that represented British culture, which they choreographed with the support of their dance lecturer, Lauren Robinson.

During their three-minute performance the students portrayed the themes of contemporary social and cultural issues.

With the international audience in mind, the students left their performance open to interpretation and ensured it was non-political.

The students also created a stall at the event, which celebrated British culture.

The trip was funded through a higher education funding stream sourced by the College’s Director of Higher Education, Creative Arts performance ticket sales and sponsorship from Limkokwing University.

Naomi said: “The opportunity to travel to Malaysia and perform at an international event, against so many different countries, was one I would not have been exposed to at another university.

“I encountered so many different cultures and made many new friends from different backgrounds.

“Being selected to perform was a great privilege.”

Representatives from Limkokwing University visited the College’s Arts Academy at the beginning of the academic year and invited the students to take part in the festival after watching the students perform.

Sheree Rymer, curriculum manager for Creative Arts, who chaperoned the students during the event, said: “This was a life changing opportunity for our students to travel, meet new people and experience different cultures, in addition to representing their country.

“To be asked to participate was a huge honour and raises the aspirations of young people in Sunderland and reinforces the fact that their art form is important, and valued on an international stage.”