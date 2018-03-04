Sunderland dad skis out of B&Q car park

A Sunderland dad had a unique way of getting around when the 'beast from the east' battered the region.

Darren Timby, 36, from Fulwell, was visiting the B&Q store in Deptford, Sunderland, on Sunday when he decided to use his newly purchased materials to fashion himself a pair of skis.

Mr Timby, who runs printing business, ImageBlox Design and Print, was buying supplies for work when he came up with the idea of using his new MDF strips as makeshift skis to around the car park in the snow.

Darren, was with his son Luke Timby, aged 11, at the time and the Monkwearmouth Academy pupil took this great photograph of the comical moment which attracted praise after it was shared on Facebook.

Mr Timby said: "It was just a bit of fun.

"I go to B&Q a few times a week to get supplies for my business so I know a lot of the staff there and when I visited on Sunday I decided to use the MDF strips I had bought as skis and skied across half the width of the car park.



"It was a great laugh."