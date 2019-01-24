Sunderland cyclist takes on charity mission to help cancer patients

A keen cyclist is preparing to saddle up and push himself to the limit for charity.

David Potter, 21, from Ashbrooke, Sunderland, is due to cycle 68 miles in one day to raise money for vital research into cancer.

David Potter returning from a bike ride. Picture by FRANK REID

On Wednesday, January 30, he plans to ride from Roker to South Shields and Seaham and back again.

He hopes to raise £250 for Cancer Research UK after being touched by the disease in his family.

David, who is currently unemployed, said: “I have had cancer in my family. My grandad Amos Pollock passed away four months ago and my nana Josie Pollock has got it.

“I am going to pedal from Roker to Stanley, Stanley to South Shields, South Shields to Seaham and then Seaham back to Roker.

“I plan to leave at seven o’clock in the morning and don’t know how long it will take from there.

“I pedal all over he place and just wanted to do something on my bike to raise money.

“I know he routes as well.”

The money David raises will fund life-saving research into the causes, prevention and treatment of cancer.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s largest cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

Their vision is to see the day when all cancers are cured, from the most common types to those that affect just a few people.

Anyone who wishes to support David can give online at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/davids-giving-page-553