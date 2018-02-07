Sunderland cricket officials set for international experience at Dubai tournament

Two young cricket officials from Wearside will receive a taste of international experience when they travel to the United Arab Emirates to officiate later this month.

Umpire Jordan Montgomery-else and scorer Sam Blacklock will spend 10 days in the Middle East as part of the Emirates Arch Trophy, travelling with a team of officials from around the country having been appointed to the competition by Wiltshire umpire Barry Aitken.

Cricket official Sam Blacklock, who is set to go to Dubai this Easter.

Teams including ICC Academy and Eton will travel for the UAE for this year’s competition looking to take the honours.

James, 21, who umpires in the North East Premier League (NEPL) and lives in Ryhope, said: “It was great finding out I’d be going to Dubai.

“Firstly, just getting the chance to go to Dubai is huge, it’s one of those places where everyone seems to want to go at the moment, it’s a different life out there with all the money and luxury involved and just being able to say you’ve been and seen the sights is enough.

“But getting the chance to go over there and be involved with the cricket is even better, I’ve always wanted to try cricket abroad.

“I’m in hope this trip can give me a good experience of umpiring abroad and hopefully from this I can look at other opportunities to go and umpire in other countries.

“Also it’s a week before the NEPL season starts as well so it’ll be really good to get some game time in before the season.”

Sam, 20, of Hetton, who scores for Eppleton in the NEPL and Durham Under-15s, said: “Dubai is a fantastic place, so to be asked to score in the Emirates competition again this Easter is very exciting.

“I very much looking forward to getting involved and scoring lots of matches before the North East Premier League season kicks off.

“This is the start of another busy summer for me, so it is great to start in such a warm climate.

“It is great to meet with colleagues from around the country and even the world, so I am very much looking forward to getting going.”

The final of the competition will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, which is the international UAE stadium, with Jordan adding: “I am really looking forward to the trip as I have always wanted to umpire in a day/night match so Dubai will be the perfect opportunity for this.”