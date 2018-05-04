Sunderland crews pay tribute to fallen colleagues on Firefighters Memorial Day

Firefighters across Sunderland have paid tribute to colleagues who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Every station within the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service area fell silent at noon today to commemorate Firefighters Memorial Day.

Firefighters at Farringdon observe the silence

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our crews potentially put their lives on the line every time they are called out to a job.

"However, it is their professionalism, skills and dedication that supports them to make risk-based decisions to limit any harm to all those involved – including themselves and their colleagues.

"We honour and remember all firefighters and staff who have fallen in service."

The names of several former Tyne and Wear firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty are displayed on the Firefighters' Memorial outside St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The service at brigade headquarters in Washington

It depicts a bronze statue of a fire officer and two firefighters engaged in their duties. It was originally dedicated by HM The Queen Mother on May 4, 1991, and was called “Blitz” and dedicated to the men and women of the fire service who lost their lives during World War II.

In September 2003, it was rededicated by The Princess Royal and renamed the Firefighters Memorial to honour all members of the fire service who have died in the line of duty.