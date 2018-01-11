Sunderland couple celebrate 60 years of married life

A war veteran and his devoted wife are toasting 60 years of wedded life today.

June and Ted Parkinson tied the knot at St Peter’s Church in Monkwearmouth six decades ago and have remained together ever since.

June and Ted Parkinson diamond wedding anniversay

The pair, who met two years before they became man and wife, went on to have a large family who they will be celebrating the occasion with today.

Mr Parkinson had served in the army, seeing action in Korea before being demobbed.

“I came out of the Army and back then I used to drink in the Shipwrights pub in Monkwearmouth,” said the 83-year-old.

“June’s auntie and uncle bought the pub and I met her when they brought her in one night.

June and Ted Parkinson on their wedding day

“We were courting for about two years after that before we got married.”

The couple went on to have a four children, Gillian, Elaine, Edward and Gary.

They are now kept busy with their nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and their great-great grandson.

After leaving the Army, Mr Parkinson took on numerous different jobs including electrician work before retirement, while Mrs Parkinson worked in a shop when she first met her future husband.

June and Ted Parkinson diamond wedding anniversay

She later moved into nursing and worked at Sunderland General for 30 years.

The pair are now living in the Town End Farm area of the city.

Asked what the secret of a long-lasting marriage is, Mr Parkinson replied: “It’s a long time to be together and like everybody else, you have your ups and downs along the way.

“But we have stayed together and that’s what’s important.

June and Ted Parkinson diamond wedding anniversay

“We have plenty of family visiting all of the time so there’s always someone here.”

Mr and Mrs Parkinson expect to enjoy a meal out to mark the anniversary.

“We had a party for our 50th wedding anniversary but we asked for no surprises this time,” said Mr Parkinson.

“We’re a bit old for that type of thing now.”